Trumbull County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.

A total of 55 people have died of the coronavirus in the county.

There have been 687 people who tested positive — 300 males and 387 females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

A total of 193 people have been hospitalized.

There are 48 people who are being monitored under quarantine, with 32 in the City of Warren. A total of 590 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 156 in Warren.

The county is also keeping track of 95 suspected cases of the coronavirus.

As more testing becomes available, the health district said more cases should be expected.