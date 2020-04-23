Trumbull County reports 12 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

There have been 125 hospitalizations in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, the Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

There have been a total of 274 positive cases in Trumbull County, with 111 of them men and 163 women, ranging from ages 13 to 96.

There have been 23 coronavirus-related deaths in the county. There have also been 125 hospitalizations.

Fifty-nine patients are in quarantine and being monitored, including 20 in the City of Warren.

The health district said 227 people have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released. This includes 24 people from the City of Warren.

The Ohio Department of Health announced on Thursday that there are 14,694 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 656 deaths in the state.