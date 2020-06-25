Trumbull County reports 12 more people testing positive for COVID-19

Trumbull County has seen a total of 56 deaths and 762 cases

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 12 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, but no more deaths.

The county has seen a total of 56 deaths and 762 cases — 328 males and 434 females ranging in age from less than 1 to 102.

There have been 201 hospitalizations.

Sixty-one people are under quarantine and being monitored in the county, with 26 in the City of Warren. The county is also keeping track of 16 suspected cases.

There have been 621 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 176 in Warren.