Trumbull County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There have been a total of 425 positive COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths, according to the Trumbull County Combined Health District

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, up from Tuesday, when four new cases and one death was reported.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, keeping the total of coronavirus-related deaths to 36.

In all, 425 positive cases were reported, leading to 161 hospitalizations. The age of those who contracted coronavirus range from under the age of one to 101.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District is monitoring 59 people in quarantine, while the city of Warren has 20 people in quarantine. The health department is also tracking 80 suspected cases of COVID-19,

There have been 350 people who have recovered from COVID-19 and who have been released from quarantine, while 59 people in the city of Warren were released from quarantine.

The health department is recommending that residents wear cloth masks when out in public, maintain six feet of distance from others and comply with the state’s Stay Safe Ohio order, which is in effect through May 29.