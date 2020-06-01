Trumbull County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

Breaking News
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – As of Monday, the Trumbull County Health District reported a total of 581 cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths to date.

That is an increase of 11 cases since Saturday’s report.

Of the 581 cases, 239 men and 342 women have tested positive. Ages range from under one to 101 years old.

There have been 181 patients hospitalized from the virus to date.

There are 97 people in quarantine currently and being monitored in the county. Warren City has 15 in quarantine.

A total of 467 people have completed their quarantines and been released, with 106 from the city of Warren.

The health district is also keeping track of 78 suspect cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

