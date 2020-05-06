Trumbull County reports 10 new coronavirus cases

In all, 364 COVID-19 cases and 34 related deaths have been reported

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 364.

Tuesday, nine new cases and one death were reported.

In addition, on Wednesday, the health department added two new coronavirus-related deaths to its report after an analysis of its data, which found that the numbers did not match what was reported by the Ohio Department of Health. As a result, those two cases were added Wednesday.

In all, there have been 34 deaths reported.

Ages of positive cases range from seven to 101.

There were 147 hospitalizations.

Forty-six people are in quarantine in Trumbull County, 18 people are in quarantine in the city of Warren and 72 potential cases are being tracked by the county health department.

There have been a total of 309 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the county and were released from quarantine. Warren city has released 48 people from quarantine.