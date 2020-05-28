Trumbull County reports 10 more people with COVID-19, 1 new death

In all, a total of 556 people have tested positive, 177 have been hospitalized and 47 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 10 more people with COVID-19 and one new death since Wednesday, when two more people tested positive and four others died.

In all, a total of 556 people have tested positive, 177 have been hospitalized and 47 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Trumbull County.

Of the cases, 225 were male and 331 were female. Ages range from under 1 to 101.

There are 111 people in quarantine in Trumbull County, with 11 people in quarantine in the City of Warren. The county health department is also tracking 74 suspected cases of COVID-19.

There have been 428 people who have successfully completed their quarantines in Trumbull County, with 92 in Warren.