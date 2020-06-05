Trumbull County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 8 new cases

There are 519 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and been released

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting one new COVID-19 death and eight new cases for Friday.

In total, there are 52 deaths and 604 cases. Of those cases, 254 are men and 350 are women, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

There have been 185 hospitalizations.

The health district is also reporting 64 people behind monitored in quarantine, with 18 in the city of Warren.

Eighty-one suspected cases are being kept track of.

There are 519 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 108 from the city of Warren.