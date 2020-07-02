Trumbull County reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 24 new cases

There is now a total of 69 deaths and 902 cases in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported another COVID-19 death and 24 more people testing positive Thursday.

There is now a total of 69 deaths and 902 cases in the county. Of those cases, 385 are males and 517 are females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 102.

The health district said there have been 212 hospitalizations.

Also, 64 people are being monitored under quarantine, with 38 in the City of Warren.

The county is keeping track of 16 suspected cases.

In all, 681 people successfully completed their quarantines and were released, with 197 in the City of Warren.

Trumbull County has been given a Level 3 COVID-19 alert level, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday, meaning there is a very high exposure and spread.