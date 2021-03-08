Trumbull County now using state-run vaccination registration tool

All vaccine clinics now being run by the Trumbull County Combined Health District will be schedule through the state

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District announced Monday that it is now using state-run vaccine registration tool to schedule appointments.

All vaccine clinics now being run by the Trumbull County Combined Health District will be scheduled through gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov

Trumbull County Combined Health District is vaccinating under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C, Phase 2 and any subsequent phases per the Governor’s guidance in the communities they serve.

Go to ohio.coronavirus.gov to find out if you are eligible at this time to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

For those individuals who do not have access to a computer, you may call 330-675-2489 for assistance in getting scheduled.