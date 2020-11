Two others are off work awaiting test results

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two corrections officers at the Trumbull County Jail have tested positive for the virus.

Major Dan Mason at the Sheriff’s Office says two others are off work awaiting test results.

No inmates in the jail have come down with COVID-19 and new inmates are isolated for 10 days.

Staff at the jail is checking every inmate’s temperature three times a day.

