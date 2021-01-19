Trumbull County hospital begins COVID-19 vaccinations in next group

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Patients lined up one by one at Trumbull Regional Medical Center Tuesday to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine. All of the patients were at least 80 years old.

The vaccinations given out Tuesday were for people in the state’s 1B category. The hospital is expected to vaccinate 400 people by the end of the week.

“Next week, we are hoping to get another 700 vaccinations, and we’ll schedule them. So far, we’ve done very well,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Munir Shaw,

Up to this point, only frontline healthcare workers and first responders had been able to get vaccines through hospitals. Administrators admit a little more than half of Trumbull Regional’s workforce took advantage of the program.

“As the vaccine rolls out and more and more people are taking the vaccine and very few reported side effects of it, I think in the next few weeks, more and more people will be coming forward to take the vaccine,” Munir said.

Demand from the public, however, is far exceeding what is available. More than 1,300 people tried making appointments for this week’s 400-doses. Chief Nursing Officer Linda Heater isn’t surprised.

“COVID has been with us for almost a year now. I think people are tired of not being able to go out and looking to get back to their normal life,” Heater said.

Hospital staff stresses the need to make appointments for vaccinations. Patients can call Trumbull Regional’s Covid Hotline at (330) 841-9999 to get the scheduling process started. Callers are advised to leave a message with information. Calls are typically returned within 48 hours Monday through Friday.