Trumbull County health officials not surprised by DeWine’s public emergency designation

The county health director said at the start of this pandemic, he estimates about 70% of people were wearing masks -- now he estimates it's 10%

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Health officials in Trumbull County said they weren’t surprised by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s “Level 3” designation Thursday.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Trumbull County was getting about 10 new cases a day. Then it slowed to around five and recently jumped to over 20.

Emergency room visits due to COVID-19 symptoms or diagnoses also spiked.

“It seemed like, really, after Memorial Day, that we started to see larger gatherings, individuals getting closer together and not using masks,” said Frank Migliozzi, Trumbull County health director.

He estimates about 70% of the community wore masks before. Now it’s about 10%.

“Until we effectively have a vaccine or more effective treatment options, this is our best line of defense to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Migliozzi said.

Related Content Gov. DeWine lists Trumbull County as having high level of COVID-19 exposure and spread Video

“We have noticed, over the last week or so, an increased number of patients, especially in Trumbull County,” said Dr. James Kravec, with Mercy Health.

The rise in cases isn’t from long-term care facilities, like nursing homes and prisons. It’s coming from residents.

“When I’m out and about, I have noticed that I’ve seen less masks and more of a normal behavior,” Kravec said.

While DeWine released this new model, the message is still the same.

“We’ve never really finished COVID,” Kravec said. “This isn’t phase two. This is still a continuation of what we’ve had.”

“Social distancing, keeping your hands clean and sanitized, and using face masks,” Migliozzi said.

During this Level 3 designation, people in Trumbull County should limit their activities as much as possible.