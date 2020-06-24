Trumbull County Fair honoring 4-H seniors who missed out on their last year

The fair was canceled this year, but the board still wanted to recognize the hard work of the over two dozen seniors

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Fair Board plans to honor 4-H seniors with a celebration on Independence Day.

More than two dozen seniors will march down the midway at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds starting at 11 a.m. They’re encouraged to hold signs with pictures of their animals.

Parents and grandparents are invited to cheer them on.

These seniors are missing out on their last year participating in the Junior Fair because the 2020 Trumbull County Fair was canceled.

“Many of them have been here for many years, and it was just sad to see our fair get canceled and have to cancel the Junior Fair so this is like a celebration of what they have did for their families,” said Bud Rodgers, fair board president.

The seniors will also be treated to lunch.