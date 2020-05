Board members felt they couldn't hold the event and make a profit while trying to keep everyone safe

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Fair has been canceled this year.

The fair board voted Thursday night, deciding not to have it.

Board members felt they couldn’t hold the event and make a profit while trying to keep everyone safe.

The board also voted against having Junior Fair, saying they couldn’t afford that either.

This year’s fair was supposed to take place July 6-12.