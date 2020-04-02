Trumbull County Emergency Operations Center officials ask for donations

They are asking businesses who have the means to donate to help them buy more equipment to protect those on the front lines

TRUMBULL CO., (WKBN) – Officials at the Trumbull County Emergency Operations Center are calling on businesses with the financial ability to help them out.

At the county’s central supply area for Person Protective Equipment, it might look like there are a lot of boxes stacked up, but emergency officials say it’s only a seven day supply.

Now, they are asking businesses who have the means to donate to help them buy more equipment to protect those on the front lines.

“We’re looking to businesses and private industry to accept your donations. We’re finding supply avenues out there, we’ve just got to have the funds to purchase it, to keep our first responders and the boots on the ground out there safe and protected,” said Chief James Pantalone of the Howland Fire Department.

To anyone able to make a donation, they ask you send a check payable to Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency and put COVID-19 Fund in the memo line.

Donations can be sent to the office at 640 N. River Rd., Warren, OH 44483.