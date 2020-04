There was also one new death confirmed by the Ohio Department of Health

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the number of COVID-19 cases in Trumbull County Monday.

There are 102 confirmed cases with 49 hospitalizations.

There was also one new death reported by the Ohio Department of Health, bringing the total to eight in the county

