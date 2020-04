The county has already put new capital improvement projects on hold

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners are trying to be proactive when it comes to saving money because of the pandemic.

Commissioner Dan Polivka said the board has already put new capital improvement projects on hold.

They’ve also asked department heads to cut back 10% on their budgets.

“We’re not sure how our sales tax, how bad it’s going to be. Just taking some precautions.”

Polivka said they’re also encouraging people to shop locally.