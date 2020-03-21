Trumbull County Commissioners declare ‘State of Emergency’ in county

Departments under the board's jurisdiction are staggering work shifts and maximizing remote work access

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners declared a “State of Emergency” in the county due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration was made Saturday morning during a special Board of Commissioners meeting. As part of that declaration, departments under the board’s jurisdiction are staggering work shifts and maximizing remote work access in order to “promote the health and safety of employees and the public.”

Employees under their control are to work remotely if possible.

Those unable to work remotely will operate under staggered shifts.

Departments that are affected by these changes include the Trumbull County Department of Job and Family Services and the Child Support Agency.

All employees in “essential services” will remain on regular schedules.

Commissioner Frank Fuda says the public needs to do its part to stop the spread of the virus.

“I’m also asking the public to do their part. Our public has to realize, this is a combined effort. They have to try to stay in as much as possible,” Fuda said.

Thursday, a State of Emergency was also declared in Mercer County, Pennsylvania. The same day, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close.