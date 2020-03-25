Trumbull County Commissioners commit to keeping first responders prepared with gear they need

Commissioners say the jobs of firefighters and first responders are risky as it is, but not having the needed equipment will make their jobs even riskier

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners say they’ll take whatever steps are needed to make sure local first responders have the gear they need during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday morning, commissioners met by teleconference. They told reporters that they hold similar calls each morning with directors of Emergency Management and local fire chiefs to determine their needs.

“Last week, we were able to bring forward $10,000 to get them started with some of the equipment that they need. In the future, we may have to designate some more money. Whatever we have to do to stop the situation, we’re going to do that,” said Commissioner Frank Fuda.

Commissioners say the jobs of firefighters and first responders are risky as it is, but not having the needed equipment will make their jobs even riskier.

“Two weeks ago, you have one of the first responders at RMI without equipment. Now they’re on quarantine at this time to make sure nothing happens to them. We want to make sure they’re safe,” Fuda said.