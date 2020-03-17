Trumbull County Combined Health District says it has no coronavirus test kits

People have been asking why they aren't being tested for COVID-19

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is telling providers it can’t conduct testing for COVID-19.

According to the health district, coronavirus testing can only be ordered by a doctor or advanced practitioner. The health district does not have test kits.

In addition, those places that have drive-thru coronavirus testing still need to have a doctor’s order for testing and patients must have symptoms.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District does not have access to those test results, so patients would have to follow up with their doctors for those results. The health district only has access to tests completed by the Ohio Department of Health’s lab.

The Ohio Department of Health only conducts testing on hospitalized patients with severe symptoms of respiratory illness.

Patients with mild symptoms should not be tested. They’ll likely be told to return home, self-monitor and report to their providers if their symptoms get worse.