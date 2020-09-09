Trumbull County breaks down COVID-19 cases by zip code

Trumbull County released new zip-code data for its COVID-19 cases

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – New data released by the Trumbull County Combined Health District breaks down where those who had COVID-19 live in the county.

The most cases were reported in the 44483 zip code, which covers the Warren and Champion Heights area. There were 209 cases reported in that area.

There were 177 cases reported in 44484, which covers Warren, Niles and Howland.

In the 44446 zip code, 149 cases were reported. The area covers Niles and Girard.

Just one case was reported in the 44482 zip code (Warren), and two were reported in 444076 — which covers Orwell, North Bloomfield and Colebrook.

The zip code data shows where patients live, not necessarily where they were infected.

You can see the full zip-code breakdown below: