Trumbull County animal shelter: ‘Please keep your pet’

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard animal shelter is pleading for people to keep their pets even if they’re struggling financially.

“Your animals are like your family,” said Veronica Caruso, director of Small World Animal Shelter. “Would you get rid of your children?”

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, she’s noticed a huge increase in people dumping and leaving their pets at her door.

One man left eight cages of cats, full of feces.

“What have the animals done to hurt them?” Caruso questioned.

She only houses cats. Dogs that need to be rescued are sent to another location.

Small World normally has 22 cats at a time. Right now, it has 42.

Barb Perry is an animal activist. She’s making the plea, too.

“It’s a scary time out there but we’re here to tell you — please…keep your pet, keep your furry family member.”

Perry said she’s seen an increase in pet surrenders right now because people are worried about paying for food or supplies.

“People suddenly being out of work, they’re afraid they’re not going to have an income to take care of their human family and their animal family.”

She said people are also worried their animal could carry the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence pets such as dogs or cats can be infected.

But if money is the issue, both Perry and Caruso said they are there to help people find the resources they need.

“Please, I know you love your animals and your animals definitely love you unconditionally. Please keep your pets. Please reach out to us, we will help you,” said.

You can reach out by calling Barb Perry at 330-540-4243.