Trumbull County 911 Center taking precautions to protect dispatchers from COVID-19

Only authorized employees are allowed inside the building since they all work in close proximity to each other

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County 911 Center is doing its part to keep it’s dispatchers healthy.

A sign outside the center’s doors reads: “No Admittance, Authorized Employees Only.” It’s an attempt to minimize possible exposure for those answering calls for help.

“If somebody here, you know, would be exposed or get sick, we’re looking at how to deal with possibly reduced manpower,” said Ernie Cook, the center’s director.

Dispatchers are also asking additional questions for medical calls. Specifically, if the patient is showing any possible symptoms of COVID-19 to help better protect EMTs and paramedics responding to help.

On any given week, the Trumbull County 911 Center averages about 3,300 calls. But over the last seven days or so, those numbers have significantly changed.

“The last few days, it’s been eerily quiet,” Cook said.

Cook said that in the past week, the center was down to about 1,500 calls, which could be attributed to a number of things.

“It’s strange but I guess people are staying home, you know, a lot of establishments are closed and a lot of the police have changed their procedures,” he said.

Cook gives a lot of credit to the dispatchers who show up to work every day because they’re committed to serving the public.