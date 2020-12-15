Trumbull Community Action Program sponsors COVID-19 testing clinic in Warren

The organization held a similar testing site this past August and recorded testing 331 people and five positive cases

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drove past the Trumbull Plaza on Monday, you might have noticed a parking lot full of cars.

With the help of the National Guard and the Trumbull County Health District, the Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP) sponsored a COVID-19 testing site.

The organization held a similar testing site this past August and recorded testing 331 people and five positive cases.

We spoke with TCAP executive officer Van Nelson, who said he was overwhelmed with the number of cars that showed up at the testing site.

“It’s better to know your status than to not know your status. I know people don’t believe COVID is spreading but it is, so it’s important to come to testings like this to know your status,” Nelson said.

After Monday’s showing, Nelson believes they may have to do another testing site in the near future.