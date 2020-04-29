Trumbull Co. reports 305 testing positive for COVID-19, 29 deaths

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported three more COVID-19 deaths and four new cases Wednesday.

There are now a total of 305 people who have tested positive — 127 men and 178 women, ranging in age from 7 to 101.

A total of 29 people have died in the county.

There are 136 hospitalizations.

Seventy people are under quarantine and being monitored.

There are 260 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, including 44 in the City of Warren.

Also on Wednesday, Mahoning County reported 803 people with COVID-19 and 81 deaths.

State leaders said there is a total of 17,303 people who have tested positive, as well as 937 deaths.