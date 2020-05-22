Trumbull Co. reports 1 new death, 21 more people with COVID-19

The death total for the county is 40 and the total number of cases is 502

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting one new COVID-19 death and 21 more people testing positive for the virus.

Of those cases, 203 are males and 299 are females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

There are 169 people who have been hospitalized.

The health district says 50 people are being monitored in quarantine. The City of Warren has 26 in quarantine.

Officials are also keeping track of 62 suspected cases.

There are 404 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and been released. In the City of Warren, that number is 79.