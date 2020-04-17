Trumbull Co. health leaders report COVID-19 cases rise to 219

Two more people have died as of Friday

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District said Friday two more people have died of COVID-19.

That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 17.

Eleven more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 219.

There are 89 males and 130 females, ranging in age from 13 to 95.

A total of 101 people are hospitalized.

Eighty-four people are under quarantine and being monitored, while 183 have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released.

Mahoning County health leaders reported Friday 552 people have tested positive and 45 have died in the county.

State leaders said there are 9,107 people in Ohio who have tested positive and 418 have died.