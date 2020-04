Thankfully, there were no new deaths reported Tuesday

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – There were no new COVID-19 deaths in Trumbull County Tuesday, but the health district is reporting 10 more confirmed cases.

That brings the total in Trumbull County to 110 confirmed cases and eight deaths.

The cases include 49 males and 61 females, ranging in age from 25 to 88.

Fifty-seven are hospitalized.

On Tuesday, Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton reported 4,782 cases and 167 deaths in the state.