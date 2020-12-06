Trumbull Co. Emergency Operations Chief discusses coronavirus vaccine distribution

VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There are new details on possible COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Trumbull County.

As of right now, the vaccine is set to roll out on December 15 to Tier ONE-A facilities.

For first responders and EMS personnel, they predict Dec. 22.

No date has been released yet for when the vaccine will be available to the general public.

From the Burghill Vernon Fire Department, Chief George Snyder says there are still a lot of moving parts to the situation.

“EMS and fire and law as a whole, we’re all good at planning, and we’re all good at dealing with fluid situations. This is a big fluid situation, and it does present some challenges to us when every time you think you’ve got something set, something else is moving in there,” Chief Snyder said.

He is also the planning section chief of Trumbull County’s emergency operations team.

Chief Snyder says they are working with local and state health officials daily to get answers and finalize a plan for vaccine distribution.

Chief Snyder spoke in-depth about Trumbull County’s initial plan for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine with First News, including timing, possible side effects, locations and logistics.

You can watch the full interview below.