This week, one state was dropped from the list and another was added

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health issued new coronavirus travel advisories Wednesday.

This week, Arizona was dropped from the list and Texas was added.

There are currently six states on the list that have a positivity rate of 15% or higher:

Texas

Florida

Nevada

Mississippi

Alabama

Idaho

Ohioans are encouraged to avoid traveling to those states.

Anyone coming to Ohio after being in those states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.