Train rides at Pennisula and Cuyahoga Valley canceled through September

PENINSULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) announced Friday that train rides are canceled through September 30.

Refunds will be issued to all passengers who purchased advanced tickets.

“As we look to an uncertain future with respect to this situation, CVSR must make a decision now, said CVSR president and CEO Joe Mazur. “The decision not to run the trains this summer was very difficult, knowing that large gatherings are unlikely to be safe for some time. The health and well being of our customers, volunteers and staff come first.”

All memberships will be extended by the number of months that the railroad will be closed.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Craig Kenkel said he understands park goers will be disappointed but supports the decision to stop the rides.

“We look forward to the day that train rides can resume safely,” Kenkel said.