Trade Days supports struggling artisans post-pandemic

LUCASVILLE, OH (WOWK) – For small businesses, this past year has been a struggle, but as we move away from COVID-19 restrictions they’re finally getting a chance to shine.

This weekend, the Scioto County Fairgrounds may look like a big flea market, but it’s full of homemade items and unique finds you won’t want to miss!



Kokas Exotics and Brothers of the Saw bring in a unique flair to the event. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

If you’re interested in adopting a rare and unusual pet, then Kokas Exotics may be what you’re looking for. This vendor is only one of many selling animals, though others are used for farming purposes.

This year’s Trade Days is bringing out the best of the tri-state, including artisans from all over. Pikeville, Kentucky native and chainsaw woodcarver Timothy Crager usually travels throughout the region to festivals and small events hoping to sell his products, but this past year was a setback for them.

It takes places like this for artists like us to be able to help get our name out. Timothy Prager, Brothers of the Saw co-owner

If you’re not looking for an animal or artwork, there is plenty more to look forward to. The fairground is filled with vendors selling vintage items, clothing, as well as homemade and farm-to-table food.

Many of the products sold at the event you can’t at your local convenience store. “R&D Produce” vendor Donnie Hessler says they’ve been participating in the event for more than 30 years. For him, this event is much more than a way to sell their goods.

We’re just having a good time. We come here the whole weekend and we’re all just having fun at it. Donnie Hessler, R&D Produce

Trade Days will continue on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.