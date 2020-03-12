Tips for staying healthy on planes

Being an enclosed space with recirculated air and a large number of people, an airline cabin can double as a flying Petri dish

(CNN Newsource) – Whether you’re worried about the COVID-19 coronavirus or just want to protect yourself from germs in general, there are some things to keep in mind while flying.

An airline cabin can double as a flying Petri dish when not maintained properly. The enclosed space, recirculated air and large number of people make planes prime breeding grounds for bacteria.

The tray table — the place where passengers rest their food — was, by far, the most contaminated surface tested.

It was followed by the overhead air vent, the laboratory flush button and the seat belt buckle.

So what can travelers do to help fend off illness above cruising altitude?

Carry antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer. Wipe down tray tables, seat belt buckles, armrests and seat back pockets when you board.

Drink water because the air in the plane’s cabin is recirculated. It contains less humidity than most people are used to.

Choose a window seat. People who sit by the window have the smallest risk of infection because they have the least contact with other passengers.