This week’s acts of kindness: A spotlight on those helping others

This week's news of people helping others in the Valley and across the U.S.

(WKBN) – The COVID-19 outbreak has created a gloomy environment for many people. But there are those working to help others and make a positive difference.

If you know of an act of kindness in your community that you believe should be highlighted by WKBN, please let us know.

Here are a few stories that we’ve covered over the past week of those helping others, or working to better their communities:

Poland automotive shop gives back to community amid COVID-19 outbreak: Kerr’s Automotive has set up a tent in front of their shop with items for people to take and space to donate more. Read more here.

West Middlesex teachers find inspiration from ‘Full House’ to say hi to students: The video gave students a chance to see their teachers who they haven’t seen in a while. Read more here.

ODOT worker sings to Ohioans as bridges lit in red, white and blue: Lee Baxter, ODOT District 9, sits in his truck during his lunch break and belts out “God Bless the U.S.A” for his fellow workers and the citizens of Ohio. Read more here.

Candlelight ceremony replaces funeral for Canfield man who died of coronavirus: There couldn’t be a public funeral for Mark Eckert, so his neighbors came together a different way. Read more here.

Canfield man uses 3D printing to help with mask shortages: Ray Detwiler decided that while he was home, he was going to use his own 3D printer to make PPE. Read more here.

