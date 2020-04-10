This week’s acts of kindness: A spotlight on those helping others

This week's news of people helping others in the Valley and across the U.S.

(WKBN) – The COVID-19 outbreak has created a gloomy environment for many people. But there are those working to help others and make a positive difference.

Here are a few stories that we’ve covered over the past week of those helping others, or working to better their communities:

Valley’s youngest residents showing appreciation for others during COVID-19 pandemic: People across the Valley, including some of the area’s youngest residents, are showing appreciation for those on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

Boardman, LaBrae teachers team up to 3-D print masks for health workers: Two local teachers are working together to make homemade face shields using school equipment. Read more here.

‘I hope this lifts their spirits’: Hickory using social media to inspire athletes: Madeline Hoffman is the athletic director at Hickory, a school hit hard by the winter sports stoppage. Read more here.

Austintown tattoo shop owner uses time off to make masks for prison officers: So many people in the Valley have been stepping up to make and donate personal protective equipment, and a tattoo shop in Austintown is no different. Read more here.

Victory Christian Center presents check to Second Harvest Food Bank: Victory Christian Center presented a $10,000 check to Second Harvest Food Bank Friday. Read more here.

Georgia senator sends private jet to bring stranded Florida cruise ship passengers home: Four Georgians who were stranded off the coast of Florida after nearly a month at sea are back home thanks to Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Read more here.

Austintown first responders help create parade for birthday celebration: Kenny Wilcox will never forget his 30th birthday, thanks to the kindness of first responders in Austintown. Read more here.

New York family spreads joy amidst the challenges of coronavirus: A New York family films the cutest videos that are bringing smiles to the faces of the community. Read more here.

Austintown athletics giving back to local restaurants with daily gift card raffle: Austintown Fitch Athletic Director goes on Facebook to raffle off donated gift cards to local restaurants to give back in their time of need. Read more here.

After over 50,000 masks made, local pool company asking for help sewing more: Read more here.

Sign in Youngstown thanks essential employees for working hard during pandemic: Read more here.

Warren Family Mission, National Guard pass out Easter baskets: Read more here.

Tyler Perry pays for groceries during 'senior hour' at Kroger stores in Georgia, New Orleans: Read more here.