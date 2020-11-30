‘This is a war’: Dr. Acton talks about next few months for virus in Ohio

The next few months, she warns, will be critical -- getting through winter until a vaccine is widely available

COLUMBUS (WKBN/WCMH) – She was a voice of calm for many in Ohio at the beginning of the pandemic. Now Dr. Amy Acton is speaking out about what she calls a “troubling trend” in the state.

Acton is no longer the state’s health director, but remains an informal advisor to Gov. Mike DeWine, and consults with health professionals and business leaders about the pandemic response.

The next few months, she warns, will be critical — getting through winter until a vaccine is widely available.

Right now, she says she sees a situation that’s beyond flattening the curve.

“Really, if we can get to spring, we know how to live with this virus and, especially, live with it outdoors. We have two to three critical months. We have to dig deep and pull together. This is a war. This is a war on a virus and this is the higher angels moment, that what we do will make the difference.”

Acton went on to say the numbers we are seeing now have exceeded many on the models the department of health ran.