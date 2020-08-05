‘There’s still lots of love out here’: Lawrence Co. food giveaway serves about 1,500 families

Organizers said people are coming from all over -- even as far as New York

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A large turnout at a Lawrence County food giveaway Wednesday showed many people are still in great need of food — and it’s not just a local issue.

Cars began lining up hours before the start of another food giveaway, this time in Shenango Township.

“I come to help other families that can’t get out and to get them some food, and to help my client out, to get him food that he can take home,” Stacy Clark said.

Clark waited in the line of traffic so her client, Robert, and another family she’s helping could get eight boxes of food.

“The food banks have been wonderful to help us out and continue to add more pallets of food as the need is there,” said Mark Kauffman, with the Now Project.

The Now Project coordinated Wednesday’s food giveaway at Shenango High School. Things were scheduled to start at noon, but they actually started passing out food just before 11. They had to stop letting new cars in line by 1:15 p.m.

Organizers said people are coming from all over, not just Mercer and Lawrence counties. They’re coming from as far away as Akron and even New York, just to get their hands on some food.

“Even though tragedy is happening and even though the COVID is a pandemic, there’s still lots of love out here,” Clark said.

The food distribution was able to help about 1,500 families Wednesday. Organizers said they gave away over 200,000 pounds of food.

“I see the community coming together here more than ever before,” said Linda Rupert, with the Now Project. “People coming out and working together to meet a need.”

The next giveaway will take place August 19 at Shenango High School.

