Themed days break up quarantine monotony for Mercer County family

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City family has been documenting their time at home quarantining with their 2-year-old son. Through photos and themed days, they’ve made some pretty sweet memories.

“These are really formative times for him and while this is a really crazy time and a really stressful time, we’re lucky,” Mike McElroy said. “We’ve spent every day for the last two months with him.”

Mike and his wife, Jessica, started coming up with themed days as a way to stay motivated in quarantine and, basically, not wear sweatpants every day.

“I needed to break up that monotony of wearing the same clothes every day,” he said.

The first theme was “Dress to Impress Day.”

“We thought, ‘Why don’t we dress up? We haven’t put on nice clothes in a couple of weeks,'” Mike said.

He started documenting it on Instagram, posting photos every Thursday.

They took it seriously, even making a list of ideas for costumes and themes based on things they already had at home. Team Spirit Day, Christmas Morning, Historical Figures and Beach Day.

Mike said their favorite by far has to be the camping theme. While their son was asleep, they moved all of the furniture from the living room and set up a huge tent.

“When he came down the stairs after his nap and this tent was in the middle of the room, and it took up the whole room, his eyes lit up and he just thought it was the coolest thing,” Mike said. “We kept the tent up the rest of the day and played in the tent after we took the photo.”

As it went on, they realized this precious time will give their son something to look back on when he’s older.

“He’s never going to remember this, but it’s something we’ll never forget,” Mike said.

Snapshots in time that will last a lifetime.

“Down the road, we’ll be able to share these photos and say, ‘We were pretty cool parents after all.'”