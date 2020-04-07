The Latest: Hospital doctors, staff stage protests in Greece

Hospital staff wearing masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, hold placards that read in Greek “The covered mouths have a voice”, pay respect to the people that have lost their lives from coronavirus at Evagelismos hospital on World Health Day, in Athens, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. State hospital doctors’ union staged protests at several hospitals to demand more hiring and mobilisation of private clinics. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece – Hospital doctors have staged protests around Greece to press demands for the government to hire additional medical staff and use more resources from the private sector.

Doctors and other staff members led the silent demonstrations Tuesday at the front entrance of Greece’s largest hospital in central Athens, wearing surgical and protective gear.

Holding up banners reading “We fight for you. Shout for us,” the doctors said more resources were needed to deal with the pandemic in Greece. The national coronavirus death toll reached 79 on Monday and still remains below the number of fatalities attributed to seasonal flu.

The protests were held outside more than a dozen hospitals, organized by the national hospital doctors’ union. It also had the backing from the Greek Communist Party, which sent lawmakers to several of the demonstrations.