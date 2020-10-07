‘The disease is still here,’ Columbiana County officials say after reaching 2,000 virus cases

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Reaching 2,000 coronavirus cases this week in Columbiana County is a milestone that health officials never wanted to see.

There are now 2,005 reported cases in the county.

“As we reach this unfortunate milestone, it is important to acknowledge that the disease is still here affecting our community,” wrote Public Information Officer Laura Fauss in her daily report.

Fauss said some may be growing “weary” of social distancing and mask messaging but those are proven methods that are going to stop the spread of the virus.

“Those weapons are currently our only defense to prevent this virus,” Fauss wrote. “Please continue to do your part to keep our neighbors, our co-workers, our classmates, our friends and family safe.”

Columbiana County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday. One was a 92-year-old man and two females, ages 90 and 77. One of the deaths was a resident at a long-term care facility. The other two were from the general population.

There have been 85 COVID-19 related deaths in Columbiana County to date. Nine were inmates at the federal prison, 54 were residents at long-term care facilities and 22 were general community members.

