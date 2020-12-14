‘The day we’ve been waiting for’: Ohio governor says as coronavirus vaccine arrives

Ohio could have more than 400,000 doses delivered to the state by the end of December.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – As America approaches 300,000 coronavirus deaths, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to healthcare facilities in the U.S.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke about the vaccine distribution Monday as the first doses arrived at OSU Wexner in Columbus and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Each facility received 975 doses Monday.

“The vaccine just arrived here a few minutes ago,” the governor said in a taped statement.

“The first shots will be administered in about an hour,” he shared.

The governor said he and his wife Fran would be watching the first shots from their iPad.

“They have to thaw the vaccine and get it to room temperature.”

“It’s the day we’ve been waiting for,” he said.

“It starts the process of the end. We know the end is a long way off, but the end now is in sight.”

In Cleveland, MetroHealth and Cleveland Clinic are expecting to receive and begin administering vaccine shipments Tuesday.

The Pfizer vaccine is the first to be approved by the FDA.

Starting this week health care workers and nursing home residents will be inoculated.

9,700 doses will arrive Tuesday to begin vaccinating the 11.6 million people in Ohio who choose to receive it.

Ohio could have more than 400,000 doses delivered to the state by the end of December.

Ohio has seen 562,727 coronavirus cases and 7,492 coronavirus deaths.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8