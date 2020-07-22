‘The biggest problem is we don’t know’: Packard Music Hall waits for reopening guidance

General Manager Jim Bugos discussed what he called a lack of guidance in reopening for live events

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – This time last year, Packard Music Hall in Warren looked much different than it does this year.

“The spring, from March until about early July, is our busiest time of year,” General Manager Jim Bugos said. “We are able to generate enough funds within the building to support the building within the slow summer months.”

Unfortunately, the whole staff was laid off, and Bugos is currently trying to reschedule events.

“I’ve done five reschedules for a single event,” he said. “You’re trying to guess because you don’t know when you’re able to have them, so we’re just kind of reaching for a pie in the sky.”

The lack of events is one thing but the unknown makes it entirely more difficult.

“The biggest problem is we don’t know,” Bugos said. “We don’t know when we’re going to be able to have events again. There’s been no direction from the governor as far as live events.”

Bugos said it doesn’t make much sense with the stories circulating about weddings and receptions going on with hundreds of people.

“It’s very interesting that all other business segments within the state have gotten some sort of guidance, but we haven’t gotten any guidance for live events,” he said.

Until then, he is taking all the precautions to make sure everyone is safe when they can return.

They are adjusting building policies, cleaning procedures and setting up hand sanitizing and washing stations. He hopes this will make people comfortable to come back when they can.

“Continue to support live events when we are back up and running because we were the first ones to be shut down and will be the last ones to come back obviously, and we need the public support,” Bugos said.

Bugos said while safety is a top priority during a pandemic, there are also benefits to having the live events.

“It really gives you the chance to relax and escape the stresses of real life,” Bugos said. “We look forward to having everyone back here at Packard Music Hall.”