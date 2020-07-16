Test volunteers wanted in Univ. of Pitt. COVID-19 vaccine trials

Recruitment is set to begin right away for a vaccine developed by Moderna

(CNN Newsource) – Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh are now looking for participants in COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Recruitment is set to begin right away for a vaccine developed by Moderna.

“In total, we expect over 750 individuals over the age of 18 to participate. These participants will be people who living in the community and who are not severely immuno-compromised,” said Dr. Sharon Riddler, director, clinical research, infectious diseases division.

Riddler hopes groups who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, such as seniors, Black people and Latinos will take part in the trial.