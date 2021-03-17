Test run set for mass COVID vaccination site at Southern Park Mall

The mass vaccination program at the former Dillard's site is expected to fully begin in early April

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County is getting closer to having a mass COVID-19 vaccination program in place. A test run will take place next week.

As previously announced, the mass vaccinations will take place in the former Dillard’s building at Boardman’s Southern Park Mall. That’s where the test run or soft opening will take place Wednesday, March 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Mahoning County Health Department has received 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine, so appointments are being taken at the Dillard’s site. As of Wednesday night, 163 people had signed up. You must be 40 and over.

“The idea is for us to be able to transition out there and kind of do a test run or practice run with this clinic with 800 doses or 800 appointments, knowing that we’re going to be getting into our regional mass vaccination site within the next upcoming months,” said Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac.

The mass vaccination program is expected to fully begin in early April, with possibly 1,250 doses a day on Fridays and Saturdays.

Governor Mike DeWine is expected to release the details later this week.