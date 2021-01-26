Teachers in Mahoning County to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Organizers hope to inoculate at least 1,000 teachers and staff each day

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As Ohio works its way through the COVID-19 vaccination process, thousands of teachers and school staff will get their turns to roll up their sleeves next week.

In Mahoning County, instructors were able to choose between getting their shots at Giant Eagle pharmacies in the area or from one of three clinics scheduled next week for schools that work with the Mahoning County Educational Service Center in Canfield.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center Superintendent Traci Hostetler said teachers did have to sign up for the clinic they want to use.

“There’s going to be a registration table, and again, the staff will report at their designated times. They’re going to have to stand, masked, six feet apart. They’re to bring the insurance cards and some paperwork that all should have by now,” Hostetler said.

The three clinics will be held next Tuesday at Canfield High School, Wednesday at Boardman, and on Thursday at Columbiana.

