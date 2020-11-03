Teacher who worked at LaBrae School District tests positive for COVID-19

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – A teacher who worked at the LaBrae School District has tested positive for COVID-19.
The teacher works at a Trumbull County Educational Service Center special education unit housed at LaBrae.
The teacher’s identity is being protected, but the educational service center made the announcement so families can make well-informed decisions.
TCESC Superintendent Michael Hanshaw encouraged everyone to remain calm and to be empathetic and respectful to those affected.
He said they will continue to follow all COVID-19 safety procedures.
