TCAP to hold vaccine clinic in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Community Action Program and Trumbull County Combined Health District are partnering to provide a COVID-19 clinic.

Anyone ages 60 and up and in phases 1A, 1B and 1C is able to register. Doses are limited.

Those interested must pre-register by calling 330-393-2507 ext. 250.

Arrival times will be assigned during registration.

The first dose will be administered March 5, with the second being on April 2. Both clinics will be held at TCAP, 1230 Palmyra Rd. SW. in Warren.

There is no out-of-pocket cost and insurance is not required.

TCAP does ask that you bring ID, and masks are required.