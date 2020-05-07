Taylor Kia super-cleaning front line workers’ cars for free with new equipment

The cleaning services are also offered to other customers, but not for free

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The only thing better than a new car… is a clean car. The Taylor Kia of Boardman car jingle is catchy, and it may be “time for Taylor right now.” On Thursday, the car dealership offered a service to super clean cars.

You want to feel safe in your vehicle. For JoAnn Ford, a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital, that means more than just worrying about airbags and crash ratings.

“I have thought about germs being in my car because of the clothes I’m wearing. To have my car steam cleaned, I just love it,” she said.

Taylor Auto Group bought 10 steam-cleaning machines and placed two at each of its five dealerships. It’s also using UV light to help disinfect vehicles.

It takes about 10 minutes for each vehicle to be sanitized and provide the driver with protection.

“We believe it’s the new normal. We’re going to continue to do this moving forward indefinitely,” said Matt Taylor, of Tayor Auto Group.

Taylor Kia is also using the machines in high-touch areas around the dealership to protect its workers and customers who come in.

It’s a service for all new cars and cars serviced at Taylor, plus it’s also offered for free to first responders.

“They’re on the front lines. They’re exposed more than anyone else. I think it’s important that we can help even a little bit. Civic duty,” Taylor said.

It doesn’t have to be an ambulance or a police car, as JoAnn found out. She’s in her car every day. Doctors, nurses, nursing home workers — it’s for free for anyone on the front lines in the health care community.

“This is super nice. Sometimes nurses get overlooked. Now, nurses are shining and my car is shining,” Ford said.

All Taylor Auto Group employees are wearing masks at all times.

You can call Taylor Kia to schedule an appointment for a car cleaning at 330-758-7281.