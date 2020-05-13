Tattoo artists ready to get back to work, saying sanitation is their job

They're already in the habit of wearing gloves and being aware of the potential for contamination

(WKBN) – Starting Friday, Ohio tattoo shops will be allowed to reopen, along with hair salons, barbershops and massage spas.

Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement earlier Tuesday.

It’s been over two months since tattoo shops were forced to closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now they can finally start planning to open again.

“Oh, I’m excited to get back to work finally,” said Lonnie Sadler, who works at Hardcore Ink in Salem.

DeWine closed barbershops and salons the same day as tattoo shops. Last week, he gave hair places the OK to open but it wasn’t until Tuesday he said the same for tattoo shops.

“Since we’ve been locked into the same category as barbershops and salons since day one, I was expecting to hear about our opening the same time they were allowed to open,” said Sierra Landess, with Black Rose Tattoo Studio in Canfield.

“We are already trained in blood-borne pathogens and using the correct PPE,” said Brandon Mohr, with State Street Tattoo in Salem.

He said they’re already in the habit of wearing gloves and being aware of the potential for contamination.

“We have a chance to catch a disease that will kill us every day in our job.”

Now one of the things that will change is artists and customers will have to wear masks. You also have to call and schedule an appointment before coming in.

“I’ll probably be doing less appointments per day and just keep spreading it out throughout the day so we have less traffic coming in and out,” Sadler said.

“Mostly by appointment only,” Mohr said. “We’re going to have people call in before walk-ins, if we have walk-in times, and we have to wear masks and wipe everything down a little extra.”

Black Rose Tattoo Studio has always been by appointment only and just like other businesses that have appointments, it has a full list of people to reschedule for.

“I have probably about four months back of appointments that I need to reschedule,” Sadler said.

“We’re probably looking at the next month-and-a-half of established appointments,” Landess said.